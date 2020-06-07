Hilda Stella (Eberhardt) Ziatyk, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holy Family Manor. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Cecelia (Schmazel) Eberhardt. Hilda was the widow of Peter Ziatyk. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. Hilda loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Survivors: Hilda will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis Ziatyk; daughter, Jessica Frye and husband Corey; grandchildren, Melinda, Jennifer and David and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Peter, Hilda is preceded in death by her brother John Eberhardt.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Altona Cemetery, Bethlehem. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.