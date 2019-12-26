Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildegard Bothner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildegard A. Bothner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hildegard A. Bothner Obituary
Hildegard A. Bothner, 89 years, died Thursday December 19th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. She was born in Germany and moved to Pennsylvania as a young woman.

Hildegard was the owner and operator of the former Nomad Travel Services of Whitehall for many years before retiring. She loved to travel and did so extensively. Hildegard was an avid bird watcher and loved animals and nature.

She is survived by a goddaughter and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday December 30th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hildegard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -