Hildegard A. Bothner, 89 years, died Thursday December 19th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. She was born in Germany and moved to Pennsylvania as a young woman.
Hildegard was the owner and operator of the former Nomad Travel Services of Whitehall for many years before retiring. She loved to travel and did so extensively. Hildegard was an avid bird watcher and loved animals and nature.
She is survived by a goddaughter and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday December 30th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019