Hildegard Penzes, 92, of Palmer Twp., PA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Hildegard was born in Vizvar, Hungary, a daughter of the late Artillery Capt. Otto Peterfai and Angela (Fuchs) Peterfai. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Kornel and Otto. Hildegard was married to Joseph I. Penzes, Jr. She was a high school graduate of a "Magyar Királyi Zrinyi Ilona Honvédtiszti Leánynevel? Intezet", a prestigious academy for children of Military Officers in Sopron, Hungary. In October of 1956, she became a refugee at the end of the failing Hungarian Revolution. The family escaped to Austria with her son, Laszlo Czibur, his father, and her mother, Angela, then entered the United States through Camp Kilmer in New Jersey. The family was sponsored for citizenship through St. John Capistrano RC church in Bethlehem. She met Joseph Penzes and they were married in April of 1962. In 1963, the family located to Palmer Twsp. where they currently reside. She was employed by Industrial Engraving Inc. as an Industrial Artist for printing plate manufacturing until retirement in 1993. She was a member the Philadelphia & Vicinity Hungarian Sports Club with her husband and St. Janes de Chantal RC Church into the 1990's. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Joseph I. Penzes Jr.; son Laszlo Czibur and wife JoAnn of Lower Nazareth, PA, son Joseph I. Penzes III and his wife Cindie Knerr Penzes of Palmer, PA. Grandchildren: Nickolas Czibur, his wife Samantha of Frederick, MD, Adam Czibur of Pittsburg, PA, Kaitlin Penzes of Nazareth, PA, and Cindies' children Sarah, Nick, Sam, Lillie, and Gabe; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home 3720 Nicholas St. Palmer, PA 18045. Condolences may be shared with the family at Hildegardpenzes@gmail.com or www.morellofuneralhome.com. Fájó szívvel tudatjuk a Tanya igazgatóságával, tagsággal, és a Tanya barátaival, hogy Pénzes Józsefné, Hilda, visszaadta lelkét teremt?jének szombat április 25 én. Szeret? családja ápolta hosszú betegsége alatt otthonukban. Hilda Vízváron született 1928, március 22 én. Apja Tüzer Kapitány Péterfai Otto és Édesanyja Fuchs Angéla. Sopronba járt iskolába Zrínyi Ilona Honvédtiszti Leánynevel? Intézetben és Sopronban élt. A 1956 forradalom alatt menekült édes anyával, és fia Czibur Lászlóval USA-ba. Megismerkedett Pénzes Józseffel, és össze házasodtak 1962 áprilisában. Kisfiuk József (Szepi) 1963 februárjában született. Hilda és Jozsef 58 évet éltek boldog családi életet. Tanya aktív tagjai voltak a kezdett?l kezdve. Részt vetek a tanya életében amig betegség miatt nem tudtak jönni. Szeret? nagy család vette körbe. Gyászolják, férje József, fiai László és menye Jo Ann, József és menye Cindie Knerr Pénzes, unokái Nicholas és menye Samantha, Ádám, és Kaitlin. Cindie gyerekei Sarah, Nickolas, Sam, Lillie, Gabe, és négy dédunoka. Hilda, az április 15-i esés után felépült a csíp?m?tétb?l. Rehabilitációs otthonba vitték április 22-en, ahol váratlanul meghalt. Az átvitel során volt az utolsó kapcsolat férje és fia Józseffel. A hamvasztást Morello temetkezési vállalat, Emmaus PA. https://www.morellofuneralhome.com/ intézi. A covid19 vírus miatt egy szúk család korlátozott temetési szolgáltatást tart. Amint a körülmények engedik, a Család tervez egy méltó megemlékezést. További részleteket fia Pénzes Jozsef biztosítja. A részvétét, fotóit, és emlékeit e-mailben lehet elküldeni HILDEGARDPENZES@GMAIL.COM címre. Isten nyugosztaljon Hilda, emlékedet szívünkben ?rizzük a viszontlátásig, a Tanya nagy családja.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.