Hilma E. Maitland, 73, of Allentown, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, she was the daughter of the late Rita (Norton) and Leslie Mark. Hilma is the loving wife of Garvis A. Maitland with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage in April. She was a Claim Supervisor at Aetna Insurance Company for 37 years before retiring in 2007. Hilma was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church, Allentown as well as a member of the Senior Center on Elm Street.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Garvis; Son, Kurt A. Maitland of New York; Daughter, Renee Banks of West Chester; Grandson, Reece Banks; 5 Sisters and 3 Brothers; many nieces and nephews.
Services: Memorial Mass 10:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Paul's R.C. Church 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. Visitation for family and friends to be held 9:00am in the Church. Inurnment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Lehigh Valley Active Life 1633 Elm Street, Allentown, PA 18102; Oral Cancer Foundation 1211 E. State Street, Boise, Idaho 83712; Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer P.O. Box 53, Locust Valley, NY 11560-0053.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019