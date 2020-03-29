|
|
Hiram Richards, Sr., 91, of Lititz, passed away March 25, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Hazelton, PA, he was the son William H. Sr. and Muriel H. (Nicholes) Richards. He and his wife, Marilyn Jean (McCarney) Richards, celebrated 33 years of marriage together in 2019.
Hiram retired from PPL as an Assistant Chief Lancaster Systems Operator in 1991 after 42 years of service.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lititz Pike & Delp Rd.
He enjoyed his family, golf, traveling, friends, and Masonic fellowship.
He was a 60 year member and Past Master of Christiana Lodge #417 F&AM. Past Thrice Potent Master Lancaster Lodge of Perfection. A 60 year member of Harrisburg Consistory A.A.S.R. He was made an honorary member of the 33rd Degree in 2010. He was a 55+ year member of ZEMBO Shrine. The ZEMBO Shrine Children's Hospital Drivers Unit. The ZEMBO Shrine Past Masters Club. Past President Lancaster County Shrine Club. Past President Lancaster County Shrine Club Oriental Band. The ZEMBO Shrine Luncheon Club. Member of Mid Atlantic Shrine Oriental Bands. The Association of Shrine Oriental Bands. Past President of Lancaster County Scottish Rite Club of Harrisburg. Past President and Charter Member of James Buchanan High 12 Club #687. Member of RAJAH Shrine Club of Reading. Tall Cedars of Lebanon Forest #27. Royal Order of Jesters, Harrisburg Court #116. Katchina Billiken Klub. Reading Billikin Klub. Kilowatt Craftsman Club of Allentown. International Order of Turtles, Reading. Eighth Ward Club of Lancaster. 60 year member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #45, Williamsport. PPL Retiree Club of Lancaster.
He served with the 410th Engineer Combat Unit, C Company at the end of World War Two.
Surviving beside his wife, Marilyn Jean, are his children; Hiram Jr., Paul, Vickie Lynn, Debra Ann Miller, and Wanda Dawn Wennerholt. He was grandpa to Derek Richards, Patricia (Richards) Dugo, Shelly (Miller) Strauss, and Eric Miller. He was great-grandad to Nick Dugo, Benjamin, Jacob, and Matthew Strauss, and Hunter Richards. He is also survived by his brothers, William H. Sr., Donald, and George. He was preceded in death by his sisters Caroline, Adeline, Emily, Muriel, and Gladys, and brothers, Jackie and Edgar.
A Memorial Service with a Masonic Service will be held at a later date at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 645 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055, or to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at 10 Delp Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020