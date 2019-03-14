Hollie Eleanor Deifer of the Lutheran Home at Topton, born December 20, 1942 in Salem, Massachusetts died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Eleanor (Desch) Deifer. A life-long resident of Allentown, PA, she graduated from Allen High School and was a graduate of Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY where she was in the accelerated program for performance in harp. A harp prodigy, she performed at an early age at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Ms. Deifer had a lengthy career in banking and was a private piano and harp teacher. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown.Survivors: Sister: Susan E. Deifer of Catonsville, MD; Niece: Alyssa and her husband Ben; Nephew: Bradford; Extended family: Sandi and her husband John Gackenbach of Allentown, Diann Gackenbach-Smith and her husband Tony Smith of Greensboro, NC.Gravesite Services: 1 pm Friday, April 5, 2019, Greenwood Cemetery, 2010 Chew St., Allentown 18104. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.comContributions: In lieu of flowers and due to Hollie's love of kitties, donations may be made in her memory to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary