Homer A. Latshaw, Jr., 70, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Homer A. Sr. and Minerva A. "Minnie" (Hess) Latshaw. After attended Northampton High School, Homer honorable served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts. He was employed as a laborer and finisher in the concrete industry for many years, before retiring in 2012 from David Hess Concrete Contractors in Danielsville. Homer lived a simple life and loved the family pet dog, Riley, a Dalmatian. Survivors: He is survived by two sons, Michael Latshaw, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Shawn Latshaw, of Florida; a daughter, Melissa Latshaw Hufford and her husband, Nathan, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren; four brothers, Todd Latshaw, of Walnutport, Alvin Latshaw, of Danielsville, Donald Latshaw and his wife, Judy, of Walnutport, and Harold Latshaw, of Little Gap; a sister, Marjorie Weiss and her husband, Charles, of Lehigh Furnace; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a niece, Susan White, and a great nephew, Zavier Corbit Varilek. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 07, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Danielsville Union Cemetery, Danielsville. Following the interment, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Blue Mountain Fish & Game Association. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Blue Mountain Fish & Game Association, 4190 Wood Drive, Walnutport, PA 18088.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019