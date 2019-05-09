Homer Lerch Allem, 97, formerly of Lake Wales, FL, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home. Born on April 11, 1922 in Frenchtown, NJ, he was the son of the late Hilda (Lerch) Allem Hewitt and Harry Lear Allem. Homer was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Eleanor (Meyers) Allem in 2016, a sister, Anna Madeleine (Allem) Massey Schwarz in 1995, and a brother, Quintus Lerch Allem in 1920. Homer retired from Dixie Cup Division of American Can in 1980, after 31 years of service. He was a life member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, American Legion and V.F.W. #2420, Lakes Wales, FL. He was a Past Master of Easton Lodge #152 (formerly Dallas Lodge #396), Easton, Pa; and he was a member of the Saddlebag Lake Community Church, Lake Wales, FL. Homer was a 1949 graduate of Lafayette College with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II. He first saw action while stationed at Schofield Barracks when Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941. He then continued to the Central Pacific and Hollandia Dutch New Guinea. He was discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1945. In July 2013, after 68 years, he finally received the Bronze Star and other medals he earned during the war.Survivors: Children, Sandra Butch with whom he resided, James Allem and wife Mako; grandchildren, Tracy Haas and husband Sean, Kristina Donchez, Jeffrey Allem and wife Jennifer; and eight great-grandchildren.Homer will be buried with his wife at the convenience of the family at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary