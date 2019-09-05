|
|
A resident of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019. Born in Jamaica to the late Norman and Muriel (Black) Linton, he was the husband of June V. (Scott) Linton for 55 years. He attended The First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua. A professional truck driver, he was an owner/ operator, earlier working for National Freight. Surviving beside his wife are sons Dunstan and his wife Farbia, Dave, Bruce and his wife Kelly, Jonathan and his wife Willette, and Lennox; nine grandchildren and one great grandson; predeceased by daughter Deborah Linton Michel in 2006. Visitation with his family will be 2:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday September 8, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to The 399 Market Street Suite 102 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106 online at
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019