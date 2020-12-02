Hope Vasilas of Allentown passed away on November 30, 2020 at the home of her daughter Olympia Fafoutis in Severn, MD. Hope was born in Manhattan, NY and the daughter of the late Peter Caruso and Demetra (Anagnostakou) Vasilas of Sparta, Greece. She received a BA in Political Science from Cedar Crest College in Allentown. For the last 28 years of her career, Hope was the Logistics Manager for the U.S. Army, Department of Military Science at Lehigh University. Hope was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Two daughters: Jean Weaver, wife of Bill of Allentown, PA, and Olympia Glaros Fafoutis, wife of Steve of Severn, MD; two sons: Gregory Glaros of Annapolis, MD, and Basil Glaros of Allentown, PA; 11 grandchildren: Christine Rodrigues, Stacie (Anastasia) Miller, Demetria Cachia, Evan Weaver, Tamera Weaver Hamrick, Andrew Weaver, Anastasia Fafoutis, Leonidas (Leo) Fafoutis, Konstantine Glaros, Annalena Glaros, and Demetrius Glaros; 8 great-grandchildren: Jayden Nicholas Hamrick, Ariana Cachia, Dean Cachia, Olivia Weaver, Elsie Weaver, Braxton Weaver, Avery Weaver, and Piper Weaver. Hope is predeceased by a daughter Catherine Miller Merrit of Mahopac, NY, brother Rev. Andrew Vasilas, sisters Mary Vasilas, Angelina Manousos, and Bertha Spiratos.
Viewing: Viewing on Friday December 4, 2020 from 12:30PM to 1:30PM in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Funeral service: Will follow the viewing at 1:30PM which will be livestreamed using the following link www.stnicholas.org/Vasilas
Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In her memory to St. Basil Academy 79 St. Basil's Road Garrison, NY 10524.