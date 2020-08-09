Horace "Steve" S. Spence, 89, of Allentown, passed away on April 4, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township of COVID 19. He was the husband of the late Elaine G. (Gangewer) Spence. Steve was born in Allentown, son of the late Horace L. and Mildred T. (Gibbons) Spence. He was a graduate of Allentown High School, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and returned to be employed by Crowder Jr. Co. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. Steve loved the beach, spending time with his family, and devoted fan of Notre Dame, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. Steve was also a member of the LV "S" Gaugers model railroad club.
Steve is survived by his son, Gregg Spence and wife Janet of Allentown and his daughters, Debbie A. and her husband Roger Moyer of Macungie, Donna J. and her husband Paul Katcher of Allentown, Denise M. and her husband David George of Whitehall, and Dawn E. Spence of Macungie. His other survivors are his nine grandchildren: Erik, Stephanie and Patrick; Steve (Jamie) and Andy (Brittany); Ashley (Jacob), Kristy (Mike), Tyler and Taylor, and two great granddaughters and sister, Joan Mammele.
Steve's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 A.M.at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 801 N 11th St, Allentown. Calling hours: 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the church. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment with military honors will be in the Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Animals in Distress at PO Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W Cedar Street Allentown, PA 18102.