Howard D. Snyder


1942 - 2019
Howard D. Snyder Obituary
Howard D. Snyder, 76 of Wescosville, died on October 21, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Howard was born in Sinking Springs on November 14, 1942 son of the late Allen C. Snyder and Elda Jennie (Turner) Hoffner Wanamaker.

Survivors: Sons Carl A. Landis and his wife Chris of New Albany, PA and Timothy H. Snyder of Easton; daughter Wanda M. Kalusky and her husband Joseph of New Tripoli; half brothers Eric Snyder of Nottingham, PA and Barry Turner of Allentown; sisters Doris Grace of Walnutport and Joyce Kirchkesner of Macungie; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral services are private, arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
