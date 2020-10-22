Howard James Barrall, Jr., 70, of Moore Township, while doing what he loved, hunting, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Known to many as Jim, was happily married to his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Stein) Barrall for 52 years on June 22nd. A 1968 graduate of Northampton High School, he later attended Northampton Community College. Howard was currently employed by Everson Tesla in Nazareth. Prior to that, he was employed by the former Durkee-French Spice plant in Bethlehem, where he worked for 34 years. Howard loved hunting with all of his family and friends, and he also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching NASCAR. He was a lifetime member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club. Today we cry because we miss him tremendously, but sometime in the future we will smile because he left us so many great memories. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, he is survived by son, Peter J. Barrall and wife, Lisa, of Danielsville; daughter, Jennifer J. Covert and husband, Kent, of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Amber Barrall, Stephanie Covert, Brandon Covert, and Ryan Mostellar; brothers, Robert Barrall of Whitehall, and Dale Barrall of Harleysville; sisters, Robin Cortazzo of Bath, Patricia Smarte of Delaware, and Gay Rodrigues of Bethlehem; along with many nieces and nephews.



Services: Per Howard's wishes, he will be cremated with no services or calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store