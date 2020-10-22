1/1
Howard J. Barrall
Howard James Barrall, Jr., 70, of Moore Township, while doing what he loved, hunting, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Known to many as Jim, was happily married to his beloved wife, Mary Ann (Stein) Barrall for 52 years on June 22nd. A 1968 graduate of Northampton High School, he later attended Northampton Community College. Howard was currently employed by Everson Tesla in Nazareth. Prior to that, he was employed by the former Durkee-French Spice plant in Bethlehem, where he worked for 34 years. Howard loved hunting with all of his family and friends, and he also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching NASCAR. He was a lifetime member of Point Phillips Rod & Gun Club. Today we cry because we miss him tremendously, but sometime in the future we will smile because he left us so many great memories. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, he is survived by son, Peter J. Barrall and wife, Lisa, of Danielsville; daughter, Jennifer J. Covert and husband, Kent, of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Amber Barrall, Stephanie Covert, Brandon Covert, and Ryan Mostellar; brothers, Robert Barrall of Whitehall, and Dale Barrall of Harleysville; sisters, Robin Cortazzo of Bath, Patricia Smarte of Delaware, and Gay Rodrigues of Bethlehem; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: Per Howard's wishes, he will be cremated with no services or calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
BARRALL FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '67
Classmate
October 21, 2020
I will really miss driving by his house and not be able to yell YO! and have him return the YO just as loud. So sorry for your loss
Fondly, Sylvia Beidler-Klein
Sylvia E Klein
Friend
