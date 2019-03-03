Howard Norbert Stark of Kutztown, PA, died February 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Howard was born in Johnstown, PA on November 14, 1935 to Howard and Adelaide (Marshall) Stark. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, he attended Dickinson Law School in Carlisle. Howard moved to the eastern part of the state to work in the legal department at Caloric, in Topton, PA and then launched a distinguished career as a trial attorney with an office at 6th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown. Howard was an Eagle Scout who never outgrew his love of adventure, hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, leading whitewater rafting trips and working as a Ski instructor at Big Boulder in the Poconos, Waterville Valley in New Hampshire and Snowbird in Utah. He was among the first visitors to Tibet when the country was opened up to tourists in 1985, a memorable trip that included a hike 20,000 feet up the Tibetan side of Mt. Everest. He summited Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzinia twice, even learning Swahili so he could lead the trek the second time around. Howard was married for 30 years to the writer Sharon Sheehe Stark, with whom he had two children, Julie and Howard Joseph (Tim). For all of his accomplishments, Howard was a humble man who cared for his family and always found time to listen. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Howard is survived by his former wife Sharon, son Howard, daughter Julie, grandson Zach and granddaughters Gwendolyn and Charlotte. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Howard's name to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary