Howard R. Frantz, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Sara D. "Sally" Frantz for 53 years.
Born in Wilkes Barre, he was a son of the late Ralph Wilcox and Mabel (Updyke) Frantz.
Howard was the Service Manager at Key Pontiac for many years before retiring. After that, he was a valued member of the Pearson Funeral Home staff for 25 years.
A member of the Church of the Manger- UCC, he enjoyed golf, bowling and gardening.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service at Holy Infancy Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
