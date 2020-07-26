Howard R. MacLean of Punta Gorda Florida, formerly of Allentown Pa. passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Suburban Community Hospital Norristown Pa. Born May 29, 1951 he was a son of the late Elroy J MacLean and Carolyn E (Baudot) Laubach. Howard was known as Bullet to family, friends and co-workers. He was employed by Mack Truck, the Upper Saucon Police Department and finally fulfilled his dream to become a member of the Allentown Police Department. He served in patrol, motorcycle unit, criminal investigations and retired in 2010 as a lieutenant. He was an active member of Queen City FOP Lodge 10 and served as secretary. After retirement he relocated to Florida where he enjoyed the oranges from the tree in his yard, not shoveling snow and hanging with his best friend of many years Joe Konkolics. One thing he never missed was returning to Allentown to work security at The Great Allentown Fair. He was predeceased by a sister Kathy (MacLean) Sparks. He is survived by a brother Roger MacLean of Allentown who as Chief of the Allentown Police Department was honored to have Bullet as a lieutenant, nine nieces and nephews, Ryan, Morgan, Abigail, Jessica, Zachary and Allyssa MacLean. Kyle, Jared and Nicholas Sparks. Due to current conditions services will take place at a later date. He will be interned at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Allentown.



