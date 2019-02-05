Howard W Pattillo, 89, of Macungie passed away Sunday evening with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Aileen Pattillo, 3 sons, a daughter and numerous grandkids. Howard was born in East St Louis, IL, the son of the late Edith Vivian Osment and John Pattillo. His granddaughter Meryom Pattillo eloquently summed up his life. We lost one of my biggest role models…my grandpa Howard. He had a truly amazing life…grew up dirt poor sleeping on a mattress with his two older siblings, always joked about "guess who got stuck sleeping in the middle!" As a teenager he worked on the railroads in the summer to earn some money. He was good at football but couldn't try out cause he missed too much school. His coach said he wouldn't amount to anything ,wow was he wrong! He joined the Army after dropping out of high school, served in the Korean War with rough trips there and back. Said he couldn't hear for a week after the flight over, and the trip home was a rough three weeks at sea. He shoveled coal after coming home until a coworker inspired him to go to college. Graduated top of his class in civil engineering from Warshington University (yes that's how he pronounced it) in St Louis. He eventually met the love of his life Aileen and they created a beautiful life together in Allentown PA, where he worked for Air Products & Chemicals. He traveled all over the world for work and I'm lucky enough to have coins from just about everywhere he traveled. He loved his family, fishing, boogie boarding, golfing, skiing, hated dancing but did it anyway cause grandma loves it. He loved beer, nonpareils, watching sports, the history channel and he sure did love his grandkids. We miss you so much already. Thank you for your hard work, persistence and love-our family would be on a much different path if it weren't for you. I'm so lucky to have known you for 27 years. I love you forever grandpa, rest easy.Services will be held 2pm on February 23, 2019 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners, GA. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary