1/1
Howard Walter Weidemoyer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Walter Weidemoyer, 95, of Hellertown, died at home on November 12, 2020, with his loving daughter and his compassionate hospice nurse by his side. Known as Walt to the family, he was born August 3, 1925 to Margaret Elizabeth (Althouse) and Jacob Howard Weidemoyer in Sellersville, PA. In 1941, his family moved to Philadelphia, and he graduated from Frankford High School in 1943. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a radio operator in the Admiralty Islands. Following the war, he attended Muhlenberg College and graduated in 1950. In 1952, he wed Anna Pauline Fink, to whom he was married for 42 years until her death in 1994. Howard graduated from The Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1953 and was ordained the same year. He faithfully served as Pastor to Lutheran congregations in Philadelphia, Chester, and Levittown, PA, as well as helping to organize a congregation in New Castle, DE. He retired in 1989 and remained active in serving the Lord during his retirement years. He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Ruth Prueter, of Hellertown, and his son-in-law, William F. L. Prueter, of The Good Shepherd Home in Allentown. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. He had 2 younger brothers, Ralph Richard and Donald Earl, who preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment of cremated remains will be held in a private ceremony at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Development Department, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103 (Please designate for Long-term Care).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 14, 2020
My deepest condolences. I really liked Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Levittown, PA
Joan Lubinski
Friend
November 14, 2020
Howard was such an incredible and inspiring friend. He knew how to lift you up, give you a laugh, and so vivently show the love our our Lord in all he did. I truly felt blessed to have him in my life. The Angels are singing!
Richard Prueter
Family
November 14, 2020
Howard was a fellow Lutheran pastor and friend. We met for years together as part of a Bible study group in Gaithersburg, MD. Linda, the video is wonderful, capturing the joy of a life well-lived in service to our Lord Jesus Christ. Resurrection blessings on you and Bill. Pastor Dick Reichard & Melba Reichard
Richard Reichard
Friend
November 13, 2020
We smiled through the slide show, thanking God for Howard and the wonderful life he shared. Our prayers surround Linda, Bill and all who will miss him. We grieve but hold onto the Easter Promise that Howard proclaimed in word and spirit! Rest with the saints, Howard, until we meet again.
Randy and Beth Neubauer
November 13, 2020
Pastor (as he has been known to our family for 41 years) baptized both our children, prayed for our family for many years and always had a huge smile and hug for both of us, our children and grandchildren. It is impossible to find words to show how much Pastor was a part of all of our lives. May he enjoy spaghetti dinner with his and my good friend Jesus!
Kathy Kline
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved