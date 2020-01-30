|
Howell "Dan" Riedy, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Howell R. and Emma (Tice) Riedy. Howell honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician for General Electric and was a member of Faith Church Allentown.
Survivors: Howell will be lovingly remembered by his son, Christopher Riedy and wife Jennifer; daughter, Jennifer Yanus; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers, James Riedy and Nelson Riedy and sister, Dorothy Temlin.
Services: A graveside service will take place at 1:00P.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1500 Airport Road, Allentown. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020