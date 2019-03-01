Huberta A. Janscak, 89, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her daughter Patricia's home in Downington, PA. She was the wife of the late Edward Janscak. She was the daughter of the late Erwin L. and Mary (McGeady) Meitzler Sr.Huberta was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Catasauqua and a former member of St. Anne's in Emmaus. She was employed as a secretary for Verizon and the former Bell Telephone Company for 30 years before retiring.She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include a daughter Patricia Recchi and grandchildren Alina and Christine. She was predeceased by sisters Jeanne Rose and Mary Edge and a brother Erwin "Lew" Meitzler Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 122 W. Union St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. There will be a viewing from 10-11am on Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary