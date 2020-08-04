Schnecksville – Dr. Humberto J. Gonzalez, 88, of 3331 Fairland Drive, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Born in the state of Yucatan, Mexico, on December 26, 1931 he was the son of the late Octaviano and Petronilla Lugo de Gonzalez.
He graduated from the University of Yucatan with his degree in medicine and surgery. Professional experience began at St. Alexis, Cleveland, Danville State Hospital, Danville, Eastern PA Psychiatric Institute, Philadelphia. He was board certified in Psychiatry in 1969. He worked as director of psychiatry at the Pottsville Hospital, Pottsville where he developed a community mental health program. In Allentown, PA, he became assistant superintendent at the Allentown State Hospital. He also worked in various psychiatric clinics in the Lehigh valley until 2004 when he retired.
On September 18, 1972 in Washington, DC, he married Carol Deanne Schleig, who survives. In addition to his wife, Humberto is survived by five children, Dr. Eric Gonzalez and his wife, Rosalind of Elkins Park, Roberto Gonzalez and his wife, Sarah of FL, Heather Copeman of Hellertown, Dr. Keith Gonzalez of AZ, Vanessa Beinert and her husband, Patrick of Germany; seven grandchildren, Marina, Celia, Max, Beau, Ryan Zachary, and Lily Grace; two sisters, Nellie and Lizabeth Gonzalez, of Mexico. In addition to his parents, Humberto was preceded in death by a brother, Tirso Rene Gonzalez.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com