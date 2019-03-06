Hyang Nan "Jackie" (Kim) Whitehouse, 76, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Fellowship Manor. She and her husband, Alan D. Whitehouse, shared 42 years of marriage. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Kim Tae Yong and Kim Ok Tong. Jackie arrived in the United States in April 1968. She was employed by Cata Garment as a machine operator, later employed by Tama Manufacturing, retiring in 2000 after 30 years in the garment industry. Jackie was also a member of the Union Local #111 Ladies Garment Workers. She attended the Korean Church of the Lehigh Valley in Whitehall. Her hobbies and interests were sewing, gardening and fishing. Jackie had many friends in the American and Korean community. Survivors: her loving husband, Alan; cousins, Patricia Wieand of North Carolina, Robert and Marlene Nagle of Nazareth and Donald Howells, Jr. and Eleanor of N. Syracuse, NY. Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Korean Church of the Lehigh Valley, 1987 Schadt Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary