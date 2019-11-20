Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
150 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
150 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
Ian Walkinshaw Obituary
Ian Walkinshaw, 80, of Emmaus, died Nov. 18, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Marilyn J. (Fuller) Walkinshaw. Born in England, he was the son of the late George and Millie (Armistead) Walkinshaw. He worked maintenance for Walmart and Cherrydale Farms. Previously he was a forklift operator for Dorr Oliver. Ian was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, member and past president of the Emmaus Optimist Club, soccer coach for EYA, and served as a crossing guard in Emmaus for many years. Ian is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn; his three daughters, Anita M. Walkinshaw of Allentown, Jean M. Walkinshaw of Emmaus, and Holly L. wife of Jarod Laubach of Alburtis; his four grandchildren, Zander, Zayden, Tyler Walkinshaw and Isadorah Laubach; great granddaughter, Willow Walkinshaw. Funeral services will be held on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 150 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing Thurs. 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus and Fri. 10:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery. Flowers may be sent, or contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019
