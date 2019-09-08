Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Markulics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Elaine Markulics


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Elaine Markulics Obituary
Ida Elaine Markulics, 77, of Allentown, PA died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown, PA. Born April 19, 1942 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Jenkins and the late Helen (Jenkins) Jenkins. She was the wife of Ronald E. Markulics, with whom she celebrated 57 years of marriage this past May 25, 2019. Ida was a graduate of Chester High School and was last employed as a receptionist at the American Automobile Association office in Allentown, PA for the past 18 years. Prior to that she worked as a machine operator for the former D & D Shirt Co. and former Tama Mfg., both of Northampton, PA for many years. Ida was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Ronald, are sons, Randall S. Markulics of Allentown, Craig A. Markulics and wife Connie of Northampton, sister, Eleanor, wife of David Hardy of Gastonia, NC, grandson, Christopher J. and granddaughter, Erin T. Markulics.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made in Ida's memory to c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now