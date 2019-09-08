|
Ida Elaine Markulics, 77, of Allentown, PA died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown, PA. Born April 19, 1942 in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Jenkins and the late Helen (Jenkins) Jenkins. She was the wife of Ronald E. Markulics, with whom she celebrated 57 years of marriage this past May 25, 2019. Ida was a graduate of Chester High School and was last employed as a receptionist at the American Automobile Association office in Allentown, PA for the past 18 years. Prior to that she worked as a machine operator for the former D & D Shirt Co. and former Tama Mfg., both of Northampton, PA for many years. Ida was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ronald, are sons, Randall S. Markulics of Allentown, Craig A. Markulics and wife Connie of Northampton, sister, Eleanor, wife of David Hardy of Gastonia, NC, grandson, Christopher J. and granddaughter, Erin T. Markulics.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made in Ida's memory to c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019