Ida Sallosy Durkee, 98, formerly of Emmaus, passed away March 13, 2019 at Phoebe Nursing Home in Allentown. Her husband, Frank M. Durkee, passed away December 17, 2008. Born in Siklos, Wokany, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late George and Maria (Tenzy) Sallosy. She was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church in Emmaus. Survivors: Nephew, Weldon Terry of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.Services: Memorial 9:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A visitation will be held from 9-9:30 AM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.comContributions: May be made to the Phoebe Nursing Home, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2019
