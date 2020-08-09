Idella Joyce (Kimmel) Dickey, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Somerset, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Clark E. and Eleanor M. (Burns) Kimmel. Idella was the beloved wife of Richard Dickey with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Idella worked for Schering Plough, the former Organon Pharmaceutical, for many years. She truly enjoyed the beauty of her flower garden and a good shopping trip. Idella was a member at St. John's U.C.C. of Fullerton.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Richard, Idella will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michelle Dickey, Robert Dickey and wife Melanie and Joyce Dumbach and husband Kenneth; grandchildren, Amber Dickey, Jamie Dickey, Emilie Dumbach and Debbie Senick; sisters, Karen Buljat and husband John, Loretta Mahan and husband Donald and Clare Kimmel and wife MaryAnne and many beloved nieces and nephews. Idella is preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Kimmel and Blair Kimmel.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery of Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, Pa 18015.