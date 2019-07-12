Iginio R. "Gene" Coccia, 87, of Allentown, PA, formerly of Martins Creek, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 10th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. Gene was born in Easton, PA on January 11, 1932, a son of the late Guglielmo Coccia. He was the husband of F. Beverly (Case) Coccia, together they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this coming July 29th. Gene was a 1950 graduate of the former Easton Catholic School in Easton, PA. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Gene was employed as a brake operator at Follett Corp. in Forks Twp., PA, until retiring in 2011. He was an avid Notre Dame University Fan. Gene was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Orefield, PA. He was also a former member of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church in Martins Creek, PA. In addition to his wife Beverly, Gene is survived by two daughters, JoAnn Scheffler, wife of Barry, and Sandi Piazza, wife of Fred, 4 grandchildren: Ashley Bhasin, wife of Naveen, Jarred Scheffler, and Derek and Jordain Piazza. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, 6658 School Street, Martins Creek, PA with Fr. Joseph Kweder officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 9 - 10:30 AM at the James J. Palmeri Funeral Home, 6602 Alpha Ave., Martins Creek, PA. Burial will be held at Church Hill Cemetery, Martins Creek, PA. Online condolences may be offered at palmerifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or , 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109. Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019