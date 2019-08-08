|
|
Ilene E. Runo (nee: Grabo), 95 of Summit, passed away on August 6, 2019. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Ilene also lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania before moving to Summit in 2015.
Ilene attended Dominican University, and earned her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Chicago. She was a clinical social worker with Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge. She taught watercolor painting at Autumn Ridge, in Union, and belonged to The Essex Watercolor Society and The Bethlehem Palate Club. She was a member of St. James the Apostle Church's Seniors Club, and volunteered for hospice for a time.
Predeceased by her husband William, Ilene is survived by her children, Lisa Runo, Cecile Slamon, Nora Traum and her husband Peter, Matthew Runo and his wife Helga and Marie Avagliano and her husband John; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10am at St. James the Apostle Church, 45 S. Springfield Avenue in Springfield. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. There will be a visitation on Friday from 4-8pm at the Bradley, Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 415 Morris Avenue, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ilene may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019