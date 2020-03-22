|
|
Ima Jo Kachline, 84 of Quakertown died Friday March 20, 2020 at the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the loving wife for 65 years of the late David F. Kachline. Born in Houston, MS she was the daughter of the late John W. and Ola Inez (Langley) Anderson. Before her retirement she was a school bus driver for Levy Bus Co. for 25 years. She had a love for her job and especially the children she drove. Ima enjoyed reading and taking bus trips with friends especially to the beach and casinos. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Quakertown. She had a special love for her family including the "Kin Folk" in Mississippi. She was the loving mother of five daughters, Linda Clymer, Terri Ufferman (Greg), Susan Hippeli (Paul), Joanne Trumbauer (Dave) and Barbara Schlupp (John). Loving grandmother of 12, Ryan Clymer (Debra), Melissa McConnell (Richard), Jenn Boyd (Ben), Ashlee Ufferman, Kelly Evers (Scott), Sara Khalil (Malek), Adam Hippeli (Danielle), Wesley Trumbauer, Brett Trumbauer, Krista Yim (Jung), Kelly Schlupp and Keri Schlupp. She was also the loving great grandmother of 12. She was predeceased by a brother James Anderson. Due to the recent health concerns graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.crstrunk.com to leave online condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can made to a . Arrangements in the care of C.R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020