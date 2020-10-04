Immaculata Margaret Paden, 97, of Fountain Hill, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living of Center Valley. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Mario and Marian (Mutarelli) Acerra. Immaculata was the widow of Merrill A. Paden, Sr. who passed away on December 8, 2003. They were married for 53 loving years. Immaculata graduated from Bethlehem High School, where she earned the nickname "Smiles" for her beautiful smile. During World War II Immaculata was employed by Civil Service of Naval Ordinance on Daly Avenue. She worked in the industrial engineering department at the Bethlehem Steel and also in the Bursar's office at Lehigh University. In her younger years she was an assistant Brownie leader and also a majorette in the V.F.W Drum, Bugle and Drummer Corps. She enjoyed bowling and making ceramics. Many family members have a ceramic Christmas tree that she made for them. Immaculata always had a dog throughout her life, she loved dogs. She showed one of her dogs in a dog show. She was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Church where she served as the past officer of the Holy Rosary Sodality. Immaculata and Merrill enjoyed making homemade noodles for the church's fundraisers. She was a current member of St. Ursula Church. She was a Golden Hiller and also a member of the Friendship Club. She and Merrill loved to travel around the country and to Montreal, Canada where she visited her cousin. They were Liberty High School Grenadier band parents and traveled to England as "tag alongs". Immaculata traveled to Rome with her granddaughter Andrea where they were in the Audience of Pope John Paul II. She will be fondly remembered for her Sunday pasta dinners, her Easter lamb cake and her breaded chicken and roast beef Christmas dinners. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors: Immaculata will be lovingly remembered by her son, Merrill A. Paden, Jr. and wife Deborah; daughter, Nanette Muth and husband Martin; grandchildren, Andrea Fisher and Brian Fisher; cousin, Giacinta Mutarelli and nieces and nephews. Immaculata was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Acerra.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00A.M. until the time of mass. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A live stream of Immaculata's funeral service will be available at 1:00P.M. the day of the service and 90 days to follow. Visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
and click on Immaculata's photo.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, Pa 18015 or to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 W. Washington Ave, Bethlehem, Pa 18018.