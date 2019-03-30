Immaculate Podorsky, 83 of Coplay, PA passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall, PA. Born June 12, 1935, in Catasauqua, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anna Shambo. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Podorsky who passed away December 3, 2014.Immaculate worked as a laborer at General Electric in Allentown, PA for many years before retiring. She was former treasurer for Coplay Lioness and Coplay AARP Chapter. She was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church. Immaculate was a loving mother and grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family. She lived for hosting holidays and helping others. She had a kind and compassionate soul who always put other's needs before her own. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, traveling & sightseeing. Surviving are sons, Thomas E. Podorsky and wife Marion of Glassboro, NJ, Edward M. Podorsky and wife Monique of Sugar Land, TX and Daniel M. Podorsky of Palmerton, PA, daughter, Paula A. Podorsky, wife of Scott Blaze of Coplay; 8 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Robert Shambo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church located at 4 South Fifth Street Coplay, PA 18037 with the Rev. Msgr. John J. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, Inc., 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA prior to the mass service. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Coplay, PA.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary