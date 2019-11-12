Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
837 Old Bethlehem Rd.
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
37 Old Bethlehem Rd.
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Croman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene J. Croman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene J. Croman Obituary
Imogene J. Croman, 89, of Quakertown died November 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown Campus. She was the wife of the late Robert Croman.

Born in Richlandtown she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. & Margaretta (Morgan) Reichenbach.

She was a social member with the Haycock Fire Company where she was the former president of the Ladies Auxiliary and the former treasurer. Imogene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Applebachsville.

She is survived by a daughter Lin Gitlin (Lou), three sons Terry (Pam), Allen, & Larry. A step daughter Dorothy Rothrock (William). 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Donald, 4 brothers John, Raymond, Robert, & Donald and two sisters Mary Lanute and Dorothy Faust. She was also predeceased by her companion Howard Diehl.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church 837 Old Bethlehem Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 9:30-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address or to Haycock Fire Company 850 Old Bethlehem Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -