Imogene J. Croman, 89, of Quakertown died November 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown Campus. She was the wife of the late Robert Croman.
Born in Richlandtown she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. & Margaretta (Morgan) Reichenbach.
She was a social member with the Haycock Fire Company where she was the former president of the Ladies Auxiliary and the former treasurer. Imogene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Applebachsville.
She is survived by a daughter Lin Gitlin (Lou), three sons Terry (Pam), Allen, & Larry. A step daughter Dorothy Rothrock (William). 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Donald, 4 brothers John, Raymond, Robert, & Donald and two sisters Mary Lanute and Dorothy Faust. She was also predeceased by her companion Howard Diehl.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church 837 Old Bethlehem Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 9:30-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address or to Haycock Fire Company 850 Old Bethlehem Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019