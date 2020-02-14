|
Ina Louise Ruhf, 86, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. She was the wife of the late William J. Ruhf, who died in 2011.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Freeda M. (Hummel) Auman. Ina was a graduate of Auburn High School in Schuylkill Co., PA. She worked at Phoebe Home as a Licensed Practical Nurse and later at Lehigh County Assistance Office as an Energy Assistance Worker in the LIHEAP Program, until her retirement in 1996. Ina was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown since 1958, where she served as a member of church council, Sunday school teacher, lay reader, usher, coffee hour hostess, Outreach Committee member, Fellowship Committee member, greeter, teller, delivered flowers and gave communion to shut-ins, and helped with the Open Door Food Pantry and Sharing Life Program.
Survivors: Son, Robert W. Ruhf and his wife Tina of Fogelsville; daughters, Sandra L. Dillaway of Allentown and Rev. Tami L. Burks of Mamaroneck, NY; sister, Emily Kerschner and her husband Lloyd of Schuylkill Haven; 5 grandchildren, Janelle Haseley, her husband Ross and their daughter Charlotte, Matthew Dillaway and his partner Christopher Pang, Alexander, William and Ian Burks – these are the loves of her life; many nieces, nephews and their families. She will be missed dearly by many other close friends.
Ina was preceded in death by brothers Floyd, Harry and George Auman, sisters Blanche Seiler and Charlotte Shollenberger and son-in-law Mark Dillaway.
Services: A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A second viewing will be held from 10-11 AM on Tuesday morning, February 18 in St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata Street, Allentown, 18103, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church and designated to the Open Door Food Pantry or to the Sharing Life Program.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020