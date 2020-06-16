Iona J. Solt
Iona J. Solt, 97, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at The Palmerton. She was the wife of the late Lamar R. Solt, who passed away in 2004.

Born in Emerald on April 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Goldena (Smith) Long. Iona was employed by the former Walnutport State Bank, now known as Truist as a teller for many years before retiring in the 1980s. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington, and attended the Walnutport Senior Citizens.

She is survived by a son: Dennis Solt and wife Susan of Slatington; granddaughter: Michele Solt of Lancaster; various nieces & nephews. Iona was pre-deceased by siblings Mark & Emmett Long, Rachel German & Ruth Long.

A private graveside will be held at Union cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. John's UCC, 15 S. 2nd St, Slatington 18080 or Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Rd, # 3, Lansdale PA 19446.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
