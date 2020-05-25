Irene C. Roth
Irene C. Roth, 95 of Topton, formerly of Allentown, passed away Sunday May 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late William D. Roth. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Donchez) Kort. She was a member of the Cathedral of St Catharine of Siena R.C. Church Allentown. She was employed at the Bethlehem Steel in the main offices retiring in 1951.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. wife of Robert Hurst, grandson, Zachary Hurst. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Roth.

Services: Private. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
