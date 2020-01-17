|
Irene C. Sikora, 96, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born April 12, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Helen (Mikosky) and Walter Valovage. She was married to John D. Sikora for 42 years until his death on April 21, 1987.
Irene worked at Woolworth's and Orr's department stores in Bethlehem. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church and its Senior Citizens group. Irene was a life member at the 540 Democratic Club in Bethlehem. She had the patience of a saint and was an avid pinochle player. Irene was a wonderful mother who loved her family and friends and will be missed by all those who knew her.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children; John Sikora and wife Carol, Joseph Sikora, Susan O'Hare, and James Sikora and wife Karen; brother, Walter Valovage; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Sikora.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to Ss. Simon and Jude Church or to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020