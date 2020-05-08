Irene D. (Godin) Gerkovich, 96, formerly of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died early Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Constantine T. Gerkovich, II, who passed in 1999. Born in Morin Heights, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Goudias and Rose (Patry) Godin.
Irene was employed as a seamstress by the former Edgemont Manufacturing Co., Lehigh Twp., for 33 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Irene was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Survivors: Daughter, Eileen A. Benninger of Northampton. Son, Constantine T., III and wife Dianne of Abbot Village, ME. Sisters, Regina Godin of Montreal, Canada, Evonette Godin of St. Jovits, Canada. Brother, Fernand Godin in Canada.
Services: Due to the COVID 19 Regulations, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, St. Nicholas Church, Walnutport (Berlinsville). Interment, Parish Cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Twp. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice, PO Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.