Irene E. (Kacsur) McNeill, 93, of Coplay, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick McNeill who passed away in 1981. Born in West Catasauqua on September 30, 1926, she was the granddaughter of the late Michael and Anna (Tatarsky) Kacsur and the daughter of the late Suzanna M. Cesanek. Irene attended Whitehall High School and was a faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Catasaqua. She spent her working years as a Presser for Penn State Mills and went on to work as a floor worker for Fuller Sportswear for Over 35 years. Later, she worked for Clover Department Store in Whitehall. She is survived by daughters, Louise M., wife of Colin Saylor of Northampton; and Rita A., wife of Vern Rute, Coplay; grandchildren, Lisa Balliet, Thomas Gogle, and Michelle Lewis; and great-grandchildren Nicole, Landon, and Jacob Lewis, Kayla, and Jenna Gogle. She is also survived by sister, Dorothy Falk; brothers, Andrew and Edward Cesanek of Northampton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Catasaqua. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Compassus Hospice at 7248 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18106. Online contributions may be made to the family at