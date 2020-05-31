Irene E. McNeill
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene E. (Kacsur) McNeill, 93, of Coplay, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick McNeill who passed away in 1981. Born in West Catasauqua on September 30, 1926, she was the granddaughter of the late Michael and Anna (Tatarsky) Kacsur and the daughter of the late Suzanna M. Cesanek. Irene attended Whitehall High School and was a faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Catasaqua. She spent her working years as a Presser for Penn State Mills and went on to work as a floor worker for Fuller Sportswear for Over 35 years. Later, she worked for Clover Department Store in Whitehall. She is survived by daughters, Louise M., wife of Colin Saylor of Northampton; and Rita A., wife of Vern Rute, Coplay; grandchildren, Lisa Balliet, Thomas Gogle, and Michelle Lewis; and great-grandchildren Nicole, Landon, and Jacob Lewis, Kayla, and Jenna Gogle. She is also survived by sister, Dorothy Falk; brothers, Andrew and Edward Cesanek of Northampton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Catasaqua. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to Compassus Hospice at 7248 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18106. Online contributions may be made to the family at

www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved