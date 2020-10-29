Irene E. Yost, 91, of Allen Township, formerly of Seemsville, peacefully passed away while in the loving care of her family at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late William C. Yost, Sr., with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1979. Born in Moorestown, she was a daughter of the late George A. Fritz, Sr. and Esther (Wagner) Yost, and stepdaughter of the late Catherine P. (Smith) Fritz. Irene was employed by the County of Northampton at Gracedale, where she worked as a nurse aide for 23 years before retiring. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished spending time with her family.



Survivors: Irene will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her four children, Gloria J. Snyder of Florida, Carolyn M. Snyder and husband, Larry, with whom she resided, Robert J. Yost of Northampton, and Karl G. Yost and wife, Shirley, of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and seven sisters. In addition to her husband, William Sr., she was predeceased by a son, William C. Yost, Jr.; two brothers; and three sisters.



Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a facial mask and observing of social distancing protocols will be required.



