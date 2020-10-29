1/1
Irene E. Yost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene E. Yost, 91, of Allen Township, formerly of Seemsville, peacefully passed away while in the loving care of her family at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late William C. Yost, Sr., with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1979. Born in Moorestown, she was a daughter of the late George A. Fritz, Sr. and Esther (Wagner) Yost, and stepdaughter of the late Catherine P. (Smith) Fritz. Irene was employed by the County of Northampton at Gracedale, where she worked as a nurse aide for 23 years before retiring. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished spending time with her family.

Survivors: Irene will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her four children, Gloria J. Snyder of Florida, Carolyn M. Snyder and husband, Larry, with whom she resided, Robert J. Yost of Northampton, and Karl G. Yost and wife, Shirley, of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and seven sisters. In addition to her husband, William Sr., she was predeceased by a son, William C. Yost, Jr.; two brothers; and three sisters.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a facial mask and observing of social distancing protocols will be required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved