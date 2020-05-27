IRENE FABIAN
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Fabian, 94, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born on August 21, 1925 to the daughter of Charles and Nellie (Marics) Strommer. She is the wife of the late Joseph J. Fabian who died February 24, 2004 and were married on April 23, 1955 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She was predeceased by her brother: Charles (Chas) Strommer.

Irene is a 1943 graduate of Liberty High School. She was employed by Bureau of Employment Security, Department of Labor and Industry in the Allentown District Office and Bethlehem Local Office as a secretary and test administrator; for a short time, she was employed in the local PA Liquor Control Board as a stenographer in the Allentown office; also, in the local U.S. Navy Department Office Inspector of Naval Material and Contract Termination Division. Her most important job was taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, godmother, cousin, and neighbor. Friends and family were always welcome to drop in and there was always room at the table for extra guests. She was a wonderful cook and her home was a gathering place for the holidays. Her Hungarian kiffles were always a big hit.

She was a devoted Catholic and when she could not attend Mass any longer, she watched it on EWTN and looked forward to the Eucharistic Ministers who brought her Jesus and prayed with her. She was a member of a former Rosary Group which gathered frequently, member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, St. Theresa's Women's Guild, St. Joseph's Society and William Penn Fraternal Association. She touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed. Thanks to godchildren, cousins, neighbors, and friends whose kindness and visits were so appreciated!

SURVIVORS Children: Joseph of Hellertown; daughters: Elaine (Kevan) Shelly of Elkridge, MD and Rose (Steve) Moser of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Christina (Paul) Miller, Stephen (fiancé Melissa) Moser, Michele (Anthony) Kirby, Liana Shelly, Joseph Fabian, Jonathan Shelly, Katheryn Fabian, Camila and Andrea Shelly; great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Abigail, Paul Jr., Cole and Micah Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy Strommer.

SERVICES Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Rd, Hellertown, 18055. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
Irene s welcoming smile and gentle spirit shined brightest talking about her family. A wonderful wonderful person
Pat Fuisz
Friend
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a very special lady who always had a smile. You will be missed.
Debbie Petruno
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved