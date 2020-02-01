Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Irene G. Zebrowski Obituary
Irene G. Zebrowski, 87, of Lehigh Township, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Allentown. She was the wife of the late George R. Zebrowski, who died in 1994.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle (Miller) Knauss. She was a 1950 graduate of William Allen High School. Irene worked as a bookkeeper for the former McCrory's for more than 30 years. She was a life-long member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown.

Survivors: Daughters, Debra A. Karitis and her husband Captain J. William Karitis of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Beth D. Harwick and her husband Ray of Lehigh Township; son, Col. Robert G. Zebrowski and his wife Deborah of Springfield, VA; sister, Gladys Verholy and her husband James of Allentown; 5 grandchildren, Meghan Zebrowski, Hannah and Olivia Harwick, Rachel Karitis, Tripp Karitis and his wife Mary. Irene was preceded in death by a brother Alvin Knauss and sisters June Weber and Elaine Holenda.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Cremation will follow.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made payable to Second Wind Dreams and mailed to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, c/o Susan Moyer, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
