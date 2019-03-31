Irene D. (Mohr) Green, 88, of Hahn's Dairy Road, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Twp., died Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of Sherwood "Woody" W. Green since October 28, 1950. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna (Werley) Mohr.Irene was employed by the former Fernbrook Manufacturing, Forest Inn, and the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap. She was a member Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trachsville, the I.L.G.W.U., and O.E.S., Lehighton Lodge. Irene loved her husband and family more than life itself. She was supportive and proud of all of their accomplishments. Irene loved to garden and keep a clean house. She loved family vacations at Bethany Beach, DE, and Orlando, FL, or anywhere she could hop a ride with family.Survivors: Husband, Sherwood. Daughters, Sharon wife of Michael Steigerwalt of Bowmanstown, Amy wife of Jeffrey Sander, Leanne wife of Michael Samok, all of Palmerton, Donna wife of Philip McGarry of Lehighton, and Renee wife of John Tokarczyk of Bethany Beach, DE. Son, Sherwood "Woody" and wife Robyn of Palmerton. 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Paul, Richard, Charles, Ernest, Herbert, Ronald, Thurston, Clair, and Leroy.Services: Memorial Services, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday in the funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 500 Church Drive, Palmerton, PA 18071. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary