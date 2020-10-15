1/1
Irene H. Brown
1928 - 2020
Irene H. Brown, 92, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Whitehall Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William I. Brown, who passed on November 28, 2010. Born February 5, 1928 in Egypt, she was the daughter of the late Martin L. and Anna (Hutnick) Hochmiller. Irene was one of 12 children. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1946. She worked as a seamstress at Tama Mfg. and Cata Garment. Irene was also a nanny for many families. She was a member of Church of the Manger UCC, Bethlehem. She enjoyed crocheting, flowers, shopping and decorating for the holidays. Survivors: daughters, Kathleen Markle and Diane Hertzog; 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Services: Funeral services will be held Thursday (Today) at 1:30 p.m. at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Thursday (Today) from 12:30 p.m. until time of service (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the funeral home. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Northampton County Special Olympics in loving memory of Irene.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
