Irene H. Tagliavia, 89, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Tagliavia, who died in 2016.
Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Uher) Porubsky. Irene worked as a legal secretary for Chrysler First in Allentown for many years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters, Diane Tagliavia and Mary Tagliavia of Allentown; son, Michael Tagliavia and his wife Brenda of Allentown; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by a son, James Tagliavia and sister, Hermina Pendowski.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service, all in the church.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103 to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019