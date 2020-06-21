Irene J. Meyers
Irene J. Meyers, 87, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Meyers, with whom she shared 38 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1992. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Bukofsky) Horvath. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1950. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Irene worked in the bakery of the former Keppel's IGA in Bath, for several years. She enjoyed bowling, a good game of pinochle, and listening to the music of Lawrence Welk. Irene was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Richard P. Meyers and his wife, Kim, of Moore Township, Mary Ann Martinez of Northampton, and Joan Alich and her husband, David, of Moore Township; six grandchildren, Laura, Ricky, Tyler, Morgan, Bryan, and Heather; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Richard, she was predeceased by her four sisters, Elizabeth DelGrosso, Anna and Mary Horvath, Helen Siftar, as an infant brother, and a nephew, Paul A. Horvath. Services: Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Irene's visitation, Mass of Christian Burial, and interment at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Bath, will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Diabetes Association, 65 E. Elizabeth Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
She was such a special person, she will be loved and so missed. Sending love to her family.
Barbara Stauffer
Friend
