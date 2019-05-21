Irene Kedl, 85, of N. Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Frank C. Kedl. Born January 10, 1934 in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Klutchna) Oleksyn. Irene was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and Young at Heart at Assumption BVM Church. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid sports fan, especially of her beloved Mets. Survivors: sons, Frank S. and wife, Eileen, and Richard P. and wife, Donna; granddaughters, Ashley and husband, Marc Huber, Alicia, Courtney and Brianna; and sister, Pauline Pitts. Irene was predeceased by her sisters, Frances, Martha and Anna; and brother, Peter. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Irene. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary