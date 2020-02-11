|
|
Irene Kostyk, 99, of Whitehall passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. She was the widow of Petro Kostyk. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Kaki) Domyan. She first worked in the silk mills in Bethlehem and then at the former Champion Spark Plug Company in Hellertown. Before retiring, she worked for the former Fashion Prints Company in Fullerton. She had a green thumb and was fascinated with gardening.
Surviving are her sons: Peter, of Whitehall; John, and his wife Laurie, of Northampton; and Roman, of Catawissa. She was predeceased by her siblings: Elizabeth Lewis, Helen Fabian, Stephen, William, and Charles Domyan.
A Celebration of her life will 11 AM on Thursday at the Zentz Community Center in Fellowship Villa, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall. A viewing will be from 10–11 AM. She will be interred in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Northampton. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020