Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zentz Community Center of the Fellowship Villa of Fellowship Community
Whitehall, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Zentz Community Center of the Fellowship Villa of Fellowship Community
Whitehall, PA
Irene Kostyk

Irene Kostyk Obituary
Irene Kostyk, 99, of Whitehall passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. She was the widow of Petro Kostyk. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Kaki) Domyan. She first worked in the silk mills in Bethlehem and then at the former Champion Spark Plug Company in Hellertown. Before retiring, she worked for the former Fashion Prints Company in Fullerton. She had a green thumb and was fascinated with gardening.

Surviving are her sons: Peter, of Whitehall; John, and his wife Laurie, of Northampton; and Roman, of Catawissa. She was predeceased by her siblings: Elizabeth Lewis, Helen Fabian, Stephen, William, and Charles Domyan.

A Celebration of her life will 11 AM on Thursday at the Zentz Community Center in Fellowship Villa, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall. A viewing will be from 10–11 AM. She will be interred in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Northampton. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020
