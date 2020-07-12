1/1
Irene L. Walter
Irene L. Walter 71, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Ellwood L. and Miriam L. (Deibert) Geiger. Irene was a member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ In Allentown. For many years she was a member of the Lady's Auxiliary at the Rittersville Fire Company. Surviving are her daughters; Crystal Drovich of Pen Argyl, Kimberly wife of Kevin Riley of Quakertown, and Cynthia Farkas of Ocoee, FL. A son James A. Wagner of Key West, FL. Irene's brother is Larry L. and wife Debbie in Bethlehem, and brother in law Michael O. DeAngelis of Center Valley. Irene has 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda J. DeAngelis in April 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Irene's memory to either the American Heart Assn. or the American Diabetes Assn. both c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
