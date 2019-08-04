Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Irene Lewis Obituary
Irene (Kranyecz) Lewis, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away August 2, 2019. She was the loving wife to John "Jack" H. Lewis for 69 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Podleszek) Kranyecz. Irene was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, knitting, needleworking and crocheting.

Survivors: husband- Jack Lewis; sons- John L. Lewis of Effort, James P. Lewis of Bethlehem; daughters- Beverly Ann Kincaid of Bethlehem, Sandra I. Lewis of Bethlehem and Joann Lewis of Allentown; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters- Mary Abroms, Vilma Oravec and Helen Ryan and brothers- Joseph, Frank and William Kranyecz.

Services: A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9th 9:30-10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Irene's memory to Notre Dame Church or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
