Irene M. Altimare, 98, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Julia (Szkrilecz) and Martin Resetar. Irene was the loving wife of the late Peter Altimare.
Irene was an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir and Sodality. She enjoyed baking kiffles and playing cards with her sisters. Her life revolved around her family. Irene loved and adored her family and took pride in caring for them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tina Frey and her husband, Ralph; sons, Dr. Peter Altimare and his wife, Ann, Thomas Altimare and his wife, Peg and James Altimare and his companion, Janice McKellin; sister, Mary Lucas; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Louis Resetar and sister, Anna Triano
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020